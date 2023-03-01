Maher died of cancer. He was 49.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after a long fight with cancer.

AFD Battalion Chief Travis Maher died this week. He had been with AFD for 23 years.

Maher was part of Texas Task Force One, which is the state's urban search and rescue team. He had been deployed to numerous disasters and was one of the 70 members of that task force who went to the World Trade Center for rescue and recovery after 911.

Maher was 49 years old.

Funeral arrangements for Maher were announced Friday. A visitation was held Monday, Jan. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cook Walden Funeral Home. The funeral home is located at 6100 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin.

The funeral was held Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Shoreline Church. The church is located at 15201 Burnet Rd. A reception was scheduled to be held afterward.

The funeral home provided a live stream link for the services.

