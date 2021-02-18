Man arrested for attempted sexual battery of a minor he thought he met on Facebook Marketplace, sheriff says

The sheriff's office said he posed as a woman on Facebook, messaged naked photos of himself to who he thought was a teenager and tried to set up a meeting with her.

AVON PARK, Fla. — An Avon Park man has been charged with attempted sexual battery after messaging sexually explicit photos and messages to someone he thought was an underage girl on Facebook, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say their investigation started when a woman reported receiving sexually explicit messages and photos on Facebook. She told detectives she posted items for sale on Facebook Marketplace and was contacted via private message by someone she didn't know, who turned out to be 42-year-old Arne Jensen, Jr., the agency said.

According to detectives, the woman told them Jensen was using a woman's Facebook profile name and sent her a sexually explicit message. That message made it clear to the woman Jensen was not the person he was posing as on the social media site, she said to detectives.

The woman told detectives Jensen continued to talk about sexually oriented acts he wanted to do in front of her and to her, according to the sheriff's office. The woman then messaged Jensen and said she was only 16-years-old, to which she reported Jensen said he was 42-years-old and "it was OK" she was 16-years-old.

Jensen then reportedly messaged the woman his phone number, sent naked photos of himself to her and told her his name was Arne, according to detectives.

After looking at the profile Jensen was using, the woman told detectives she found a post saying, "I told everyone in my Facebook page about being hacked. I don't know if anyone is still getting the nasty messages if you are delete me from your friend."

Once the woman reported the incident to the sheriff's office, the agency says a detective took over the conversation with Jensen and assumed the role of a 16-year-old girl. According to the sheriff's office, the detective made it clear that Jensen "knew and understood" he was talking to a 16-year-old girl.

The agency says Jensen continued to send explicit messages and photos to "someone he thought was a 16-year-old girl." One photo clearly showed his face, detectives say.

Detectives say they positively identified Jensen and one agreed to meet with him as requested at the Lake Streety Road boat ramp in Frostproof. Jensen was then arrested, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office says Jensen admitted to communicating with a 16-year-old girl, sending explicit photos of himself and messaging her sexually explicit messages.

Jensen's phone will be forensically searched to find out if anyone else was victimized, detectives say. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

He is charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex, three counts of transmitting harmful material to a minor and attempted sexual battery, according to a release.

“This man is a sexual predator and a creep," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "According to his criminal history, this isn’t the first time he’s attempted something like this. Fortunately, the reportee recognized the danger and helped our detectives catch this predator before he could hurt a child.”

The sheriff's office says Jensen has been charged with stalking, indecent exposure and lewd and lascivious behavior in the past.