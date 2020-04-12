Sheriff: Teen arrested for attempted murder in Avon Park

Multiple shootings in the area this week have prompted Highlands County Sheriff's deputies to increase patrols in the impacted neighborhoods.

AVON PARK, Fla — A teenager is charged in one of two shootings that happened this week in Avon Park, Highlands County Sheriff's deputies say.

Tayten Hardy-Clunis, 19 of Avon Park, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by felon and armed burglary. Deputies say he is responsible for shooting a 16-year-old boy on Dec. 2 at Hal McRae Loop.

The 16-year-old is in stable condition and expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are still looking for information in this case and ask anyone who may know something to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at (863) 402-7250 or Detective Dewayne Kelly at (863) 402-7823, or email dkelly@highlandssheriff.org.

If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

Deputies are also searching for information on what led to another 16-year-old getting shot in Avon Park Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said Wednesday the 16-year-old was airlifted to a trauma center and was listed in critical condition.

In this unrelated shooting, deputies are looking for Johntravious Perry, aka "Tray," a person of interest in this shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident or Perry’s whereabouts, please contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at (863) 402-7250 or Detective Melissa Kurtz at (863) 991-5044, or email mkurtz@highlandssheriff.org. Again, if you'd like to remain anonymous, call 1-800-226-8477.

In light of these recent shootings, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office says deputies will increase patrols in the impacted neighborhoods, using both marked and unmarked patrol cars.

"We realize this has been a hard week for residents of Avon Park, and we want to send our condolences to the families of the victims of the recent shootings. Nobody should ever have to deal with their child being shot, much less have to bury their teenage son," the sheriff's office said in part on Facebook.

