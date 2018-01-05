TAMPA, Fla. - There just seems to be something fun about sending an axe hurling through the air at a target.

Maybe that’s why axe throwing is becoming popular in cities across the country, including right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Axe Throwing Tampa, and Raider Axe Lounge, are the first two axe-throwing locations in the Bay Area.

The premise is simple: Throw your axe at a target and try to accumulate points.

Think darts with an axe.

The target is painted on wood.

Kristi Collins, owner of Axe Throwing Tampa, says no experience, no problem. “A coach is going to teach you how to hold an axe, how to throw an axe and all the safety precautions within the range."

Those safety precautions include four simple rules everyone must follow.

Don’t enter the throwing range without permission.

Everyone collects their axes at the same time.

No handing the axe to another person. You must pick it up and put it down on a rack.

Do not try to catch or stop the axe should it bounceofff the target.

While axe throwing is a competitive sports, it’s also great to team building, birthday parties, date night or just a fun time with friends, Collins says.

