ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It started with a comment to another student, police say.

Then, other kids shared the threat on social media.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the 8th grader at Azalea Middle School planned to 'shoot up the school'.

The 13-year old boy is charged with making a false report of a bomb/firearm to conduct bodily harm, which is a felony.

The department says all school threats are taken very seriously.

St. Petersburg Police Department Student Arrested for Threat Today, an Azalea Middle School 8th gra... der, made a threatening statement to other students that he planned to dress up as a school shooter and "shoot up the school". School resource officers were notified and they investigated.

