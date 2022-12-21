How cute! Babies born the week of Christmas will be put in a little stocking with a cute little hat👶

SAN ANTONIO — Babies born at Methodist Hospital the week of Christmas will be tucked in homemade stockings with a cute matching cap.

The first bundle of joy to experience this tradition was baby boy Justin Jr. who was born on Dec. 19.

“We couldn’t think of a better Christmas present,” said mother, Rea Fernandez. “We love being a part of this long-standing tradition.”

The tradition has been taking place for 58 years, and volunteers apart of the Blue Bird Auxiliary started sewing over 200 stockings this July.

