NORTH PORT, Fla — It was 4:10 a.m. Tuesday when police received a 911 call from a home in North Port. The caller said a 5-month-old baby was unconscious. Police say the caller performed CPR as paramedics responded.

Police say the infant could not be revived.

According to a North Port Police Department Facebook post, the baby’s mother told officers she fell asleep while breastfeeding. When she woke up, she realized the baby wasn’t breathing.

Police say the department is working with the Sarasota County Medical Examiner’s office to complete its investigation.

