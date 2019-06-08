TAMPA, Fla. — A 2-month-old Tampa girl has died after being critically injured in a crash Monday on I-75 in Hillsborough County.

Asher Gaspard died Tuesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman.

FHP said traffic was slowing on I-75 when a dump truck hit a commercial truck and a Toyota Corolla and then overturned onto a van. The commercial truck then hit a Toyota SUV, a Jeep SUV, a Chevrolet truck, a Nissan Altima and a Ford truck.

The driver of the van, David Garcia, 46, died at the scene from his injuries.

