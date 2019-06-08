TAMPA, Fla. — A 2-month-old Tampa girl has died after being critically injured in a crash Monday on I-75 in Hillsborough County.
Asher Gaspard died Tuesday, according to a Florida Highway Patrol spokesman.
FHP said traffic was slowing on I-75 when a dump truck hit a commercial truck and a Toyota Corolla and then overturned onto a van. The commercial truck then hit a Toyota SUV, a Jeep SUV, a Chevrolet truck, a Nissan Altima and a Ford truck.
The driver of the van, David Garcia, 46, died at the scene from his injuries.
What other people are reading right now:
- 85-year-old Florida man accused of murdering 90-year-old lover of 60 years
- Assisted living facility worker reportedly left residents alone to go clubbing
- Man found dead after carjacking by armed bank robber, deputies say
- 5-year-old SC girl missing after mom found dead in home
- Ex-cardinal's letters show signs of grooming victims for abuse, experts say
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.