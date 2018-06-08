ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – With parents all over the country getting ready to send their children off to college, there’s an important conversation that’s not happening as much as it should.

This month, the Cincinnati Enquirer produced a multimedia report called “The Sex Talk: The conversation that is not happening about campus sexual assault”.

The report paints a detailed picture of why the subject is so hard for parents and students to talk about. It highlights many of the complex issues surrounding the topic that include consent, alcohol, fear and rape culture.

The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has more than 400 pending sexual violence cases currently under investigation. 20 of those cases involve Florida schools.

