VALRICO, Fla. – Hillsborough County Schools superintendent Jeff Eakins is expected to address several issues the district is facing before the start of the school year.

Eakins, school board members, students and staff are set to address school security, air conditioning struggles and the district’s economic impact upon the community during a news conference scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

Hillsborough County Schools start class on Friday.

