Largo medical clinic offering free school supplies and student physicals

The Peaks of Health clinic will give out supplies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 8 for all students under 18.

LARGO, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area is weeks away from going back to school, and one local business wants to make sure students have all the right tools they need.

Peaks of Health Metabolic Medical Center in Largo will host its first Back to School Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 8. All students under the age of 18 will be able to get free school supplies and school physicals during the drive.

“It’s a great way to give back to the community at a time when people need help the most. With thousands of people out of work, and concerns for students’ health on the rise, we feel compelled to help in any way we can," Medical Director Dr. Tracie Leonhardt said.

The center is also taking school supply donations this week at 1120 Belcher Rd. S.

The clinic said with the drive it "hopes to offset some of the financial burden of returning to school during the pandemic for families who can benefit the most."

