TAMPA, Fla. -- Hillsborough County health officials have issued an advisory for Cypress Point Beach in Tampa due to concerns over increased levels of enterococci bacteria.

Enterococci are indicators of fecal pollution in the water. So, when levels are above acceptable thresholds, there are also elevated worries about the possible presence of disease-causing bacteria, viruses and protozoa that can make swimmers sick.

Fecal pollution can be caused by stormwater runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

The Hillsborough County Health Department said samples taken Wednesday were above the Environmental Protection Agency's threshold for enterococci bacteria. A new batch of samples will be collected next week.

