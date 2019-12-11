ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Nearly 50 community groups working with young people received their share of $100,000 from the St. Pete Police Department on Tuesday.

"We're taking this money that was going to be used for something bad in our community and turn around and use it for something good,” said Chief Anthony Holloway.

The money came from the department's asset forfeiture fund, which is money the department seizes from those involved in criminal activity. Some departments have been accused of relying on this to generate revenue, but Chief Holloway says that's how they operate in St. Pete.

“We'll actually go to court or do a settlement with the person to say we know that money was going to be used for that and that's why we will take it," he said. "We just can't take the money out of your pocket. We have to prove the elements of the crime."

When the department can do that, Holloway says the community reaps the benefit.

“It means a whole world to both us and the children,” said Keri Stanton, president of Suncoast Cheerleading. “We try to keep them busy and off the streets. With girls and boys alike, we don't want them having too much free time to where they can get themselves in trouble. With our regimen, between our cheerleading and between our practice, and our competition season and everything, we keep them super busy."

Stanton says while those competitions and practices keep the kids busy, cheerleading is an expensive sport, and money from the police department will help offset the cost of equipment.

“We want to be able to not have children be limited to what they can do on a team just because of their financial status,” she said.



Chief Holloway said his department was only required to give out $29,000 by law, but gave out $100,000 because so many programs were in need. He said leftover funds will go back into the department’s account and can be used for equipment and other needs.

