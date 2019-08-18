ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Unexpected flooding hit the St. Petersburg Ballet Conservatory more than a month ago after part of the building's roof was ripped off during a storm.

"The entire ceiling was coming down with water and I couldn't do anything. The tiles, when they're filled with water, they're so heavy. It was like bombshells," artistic director Servy Gallardo said.

The rain damaged the newly installed dance floor and the studio closed for more than a month.

Related: People across Tampa Bay continue to fight the rain

"There was water standing everywhere, water going through everything, and you could look up into the ceiling and actually see the sky. The rain just pouring straight in," studio co-founder Brian Melton said.

Within 45 minutes staff, parents and students piled in to start the cleanup process.

"They came right away. Everyone brought towels and vacuums, everything they could. It got cleaned up well and very quickly," dancer Brianna Melton said.

The conservatory has been open for more than a year but has never seen devastation like this. The flooding left more than $6,000 in damage.

Everyone's hoping the only place they see rain at the studio is through the window.

"It makes me very nervous thinking about that happening again especially because there's a bunch of costumes back there now," dancer Bella Whitby said.

Weeks later, the studio is back open and dancers are training for their next showcase. You can see their next show this coming October.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.