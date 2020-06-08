Bank robber shoots at St. Pete officer, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities say a bank robber shot at a police officer before crashing a car near an I-275 ramp Thursday in St. Petersburg.
The ordeal began with a bank robbery around 10:50 a.m. at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union at 2646 4th St. N.
Detectives say the man drove away with an undisclosed amount of money.
An officer then spotted his Toyota Corolla and tried to stop him. But, police say he pointed a gun at the officer and refused to stop. The officer kept following him, and investigators say the robber fired at least once at the officer.
The bullet missed the police officer but hit a work van that was passing by. Luckily, nobody was hurt.
The Toyota crashed on 22nd Avenue North near the ramp to I-275. No other cars were involved, and police captured the man.
The accused bank robber's name has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
