Barbara Tripp sworn in as Tampa's first-ever female fire chief

Tripp makes history as the first Black woman as chief of the department.

TAMPA, Fla. — History was made Friday as Tampa swore in its first-ever female fire chief.

Barbara Tripp was sworn in as the 22nd fire chief of Tampa Fire Rescue on June 25. She will make history as the first Black woman to be chief of the department.

She has served as interim chief since Nov. 18, 2020 until Mayor Jane Castor recently appointed her to lead the department permanently. Tripp was confirmed by city council in a 6-0 vote on June 24.

Tripp is a 23-year fire rescue veteran and a Tampa native.

Chief Tripp's family, close friends and community members attended the historic swearing-in ceremony Friday afternoon where City Clerk Shirley Foxx-Knowles administered the Oath of Office to make it official.

In 2018, Tripp was awarded the Josephine Howard Stafford Memorial Award, which recognizes female City of Tampa employees who demonstrate outstanding commitment to their position and the community.