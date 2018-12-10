A Bartow High School football player had to be airlifted for medical treatment after a fight broke out at a junior varsity game on Thursday night, according to Polk County school officials.

The fight happened between players from Bartow High and Lakeland High schools. Staff from both schools had to separate the students involved

Both teams were disqualified.

Bartow police say there is no indication school staff or family members were involved in the affray.

The injured player is in stable condition at a local hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the school district and the Florida High School Athletic Association.

The school district issued the following statement:

"This kind of behavior is unacceptable — whether in our classrooms or on our athletic fields — and it will not be tolerated."

