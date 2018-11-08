BARTOW, Fla. — Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on an armed robbery and shooting that happened Thursday.

Bartow Police Department officials said the victims went to buy a cell phone from somebody they were talking to on a Facebook Marketplace and were robbed during the exchange.

The victims were eventually lured to Azalea Gardens,1050 Golfview Ave., Bartow, to complete the purchase,

Two suspects robbed the victims at gunpoint, pistol-whipped them and fired a shot at them, police said.

Investigators identified one suspect as 19-year-old Jonathan Vaughn. Vaughn has an arrest warrant for two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in public, police said.

The victims are from another country and are in the United States on a student-exchange program, according to police.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous and submit tips through Heartland Crime Stoppers where they can receive up to a $3000 reward.

