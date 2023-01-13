Treasure Island Bascule Bridge to temporarily close to large boats

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island Bascule Bridge is scheduled to be temporarily closed to large vessel traffic from Monday, Jan. 16, to Friday, Feb. 3.

Authorities say vehicle traffic will not be impacted, but large vessels will not be able to pass underneath the bridge

"This closure is necessary to correct communications errors with the Programmable Logic Controllers and wiring on both sides of the bridge," authorities said in a statement. "Vessels able to safely pass without an opening may do so at any time."