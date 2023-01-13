x
Treasure Island Bascule Bridge to temporarily close to large boats

Vehicle traffic will remain normal, but large vessels will not be able to pass underneath the bridge from Jan. 16 to Feb. 3.
Credit: City of Treasure Island
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island Bascule Bridge is scheduled to be temporarily closed to large vessel traffic from Monday, Jan. 16, to Friday, Feb. 3.

"This closure is necessary to correct communications errors with the Programmable Logic Controllers and wiring on both sides of the bridge," authorities said in a statement. "Vessels able to safely pass without an opening may do so at any time." 

