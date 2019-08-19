TAMPA, Fla. — A year after singer Chris Brown was accused of punching a photographer in Tampa, the state of Florida has dropped the battery charge against him.

10News confirmed the state was dropping the charge Monday morning. A court spokesperson said the decision was made on Friday.

Brown was arrested in July 2018 in West Palm Beach. The arrest and battery charge came after local photographer told police Brown hit him in the mouth in April 2017 at a Tampa nightclub.

The photographer told officers he had been hired to take photos of an event at AJA Channelside. Brown was sitting near the photographer and reportedly motioned for him to move away. The photographer told police he moved away, and that he told Brown he was hired to take pictures of the crowd.

Witnesses said Brown then approached the photographer and punched his upper lip before leaving the nightclub, according to the police.

Tampa police originally sent the case to the State Attorney's Office, which issued a warrant on Aug. 11, 2017.

