Tampa Bay area coffee stand owners drive cups to Texas Brewery after shipping error

White Duck Brewery received an order of drinking cups that weren't theirs. So they set out to find the rightful owners.

TAMPA, Fla. — A coffee stand and a brewery formed an unlikely friendship, thanks to a shipping error and a 1,000-mile drive.

It all started when White Duck Espresso, based in New Port Richey, received three pallets of drinking cups. But one of them, printed with the name "Turning Point Beer," was clearly not intended for the coffee stand.

So the owners wanted to make sure the cups found their way to the right place.

White Duck Espresso posted on Instagram, tagging the cups' real owners, Turning Point Beer of Bedford, TX, which is near Dallas.

"They seem like nifty folks. Smooth dudes. Cool cats," White Duck wrote in the post. "We’re thinking odds are this was some cosmically orchestrated happening to pull us into a friendship. We might be besties soon."

The people at White Duck decided mailing the cups to Turning Point just wouldn't work. So they rented an RV, loaded up the boxes and hit the road.

When the RV finally arrived in Bedford, a welcoming committee was there to greet the White Duck Espresso team. Bedford's mayor showed up, as did a local news crew.

Turning Point Beer received its cups and started pouring drinks into them for happy customers. White Duck Espresso came away with some publicity, but more importantly, a few new friends.

"Maybe we'll do some drinks. Beers, coffees, who knows?" White Duck Espresso says in its Instagram video.