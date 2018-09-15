GOLDSBORO, North Carolina— Crews from four different agencies are assisting North Carolina first responders in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

A 12-member strike team of firefighter paramedics representing the Hillsborough, Pasco and Temple Terrace fire departments left from Tampa on Tuesday.

The team originally staged in Raleigh, North Carolina, and helped transport nursing home patients out of harm’s way ahead of the storm. They’re now assigned to a special needs medical shelter in Goldsboro for patients on ventilators and oxygen masks.

Team members say they’re able help on everything from advanced life support, to more basic medical needs or even serving meals for the overworked staff.

