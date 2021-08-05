Tampa Bay area communities still have money to help with rental assistance

If you're behind on your rent, odds are there's help available for you in the Bay area.

SARASOTA, Fla. — There's an extended moratorium on evictions which is helping to keep millions of people in their homes, at least for now.

The Centers for Disease Control extended it 60 days. This is for areas that are seeing substantial and high levels of COVID-19 transmission, like here in Florida. The extension is giving communities more time to give out money they've received from the feds.

If you're renting in Sarasota County, there's more than $13 million worth of assistance available to help you right now through the county's Emergency Rental Assistance Program. To qualify, you have to show you've been impacted by the pandemic, that you live at 80 percent or below the median income and that you're facing housing instability or insecurity.

“We’re trying to get money out as quickly as we can to people who clearly need it. You know the impacts of covid, as I’m sure you know, are multi-faceted and they affect people in many different ways, ERAP manager Laurel Varnell said. "Not being able to pay rent or utilities is just one of those ways. Hoping that our program helps Sarasota County residents be able to get caught up on rent, and also that three months of additional perspective rent, you’re able to get caught up and also a little bit ahead to give you a little bit of a cushion."

Several other communities including Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco and Pinellas counties have money to give out as well.

So far, Manatee has given out more than $2.4 Million and approved more than 400 applications.