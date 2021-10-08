1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Bayshore Boulevard in Clearwater

The driver is facing multiple charges including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are injured after a Thursday night crash on Bayshore Boulevard in Clearwater.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. near San Mateo Street.

Police say Winston Norman, 32, was speeding when he lost control of the car, drove off the roadway, and crashed into multiple trees.

According to the report, one passenger in the car, a 42-year-old man, died while another 33-year-old man in the car was treated at the hospital and later released.

After being treated at the hospital and released, Norman was charged with DUI

manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and driving with a license suspended or

revoked involving death. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.