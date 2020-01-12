Plea deal expected for driver accused of drunkenly crashing into jogger on Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above video is from January 2020.
The driver accused of drunkenly hitting and killing a jogger back in January on Bayshore Boulevard is expected to take a plea deal on Tuesday, a court spokesperson confirms.
Benjamin Ehas had been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. It's unclear exactly what charges he may plead to in the deal.
Prosecutors say his blood-alcohol content level was checked shortly after the deadly crash. At that time, investigators say it was .234 -- nearly three times the legal limit of .08.
Ehas was driving 60-70 mph in his Pinch A Penny truck while "weaving in and out of traffic" in a 35-mph zone, according to law enforcement. Authorities say he crashed into the jogger, sending the man into Hillsborough Bay.
An arrest report said Ehas admitted to buying and drinking a double shot of Fireball Whisky before the crash and also "admitted to smoking marijuana."
- 'People let their guard down': Health expert expresses concern over possible post-holiday travel rise in COVID-19 cases
- Education commissioner: Florida students struggling in remote learning could be moved back to in-person
- States continue to certify election results ahead of electoral college vote
- Florida hunters have duck stolen by massive gator
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter