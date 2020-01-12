Plea deal expected for driver accused of drunkenly crashing into jogger on Bayshore Boulevard

The jogger did not survive.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above video is from January 2020.

The driver accused of drunkenly hitting and killing a jogger back in January on Bayshore Boulevard is expected to take a plea deal on Tuesday, a court spokesperson confirms.

Benjamin Ehas had been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter. It's unclear exactly what charges he may plead to in the deal.

Prosecutors say his blood-alcohol content level was checked shortly after the deadly crash. At that time, investigators say it was .234 -- nearly three times the legal limit of .08.

Ehas was driving 60-70 mph in his Pinch A Penny truck while "weaving in and out of traffic" in a 35-mph zone, according to law enforcement. Authorities say he crashed into the jogger, sending the man into Hillsborough Bay.

An arrest report said Ehas admitted to buying and drinking a double shot of Fireball Whisky before the crash and also "admitted to smoking marijuana."

What other people are reading right now: