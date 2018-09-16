TAMPA, Fla.—The number of speeding citations along the roadway where a mother and her child were hit and killed by alleged speed racers has nearly tripled since it happened.

On May 23, 2018, Lillia and her mother Jessica Raubenolt were struck and killed by a car as they legally crossed the road at the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and West Knights Avenue.

Data from the Tampa Police Department showed the number of traffic stops in the area since then was 901. That’s compared to the 425 it was at the same time last year.

Zhenya Nichols and Chris Brewer said they both enjoy walking and biking here, have noticed an increased police presence since the crash.

Nichols said she spends a lot of time at the intersection of Bayshore and Knights to make sure the memorial for Jessica and Lillia is kept up.

“We have to do something to honor the deaths of these people who died for nothing,” Nichols said.

Brewers said the increased police presence has made a noticeable difference.

“I was giving them thumbs up. I love seeing those guys out here. It's apparent when they're out, they slow down. I can tell you there are at least 15 miles an hour difference when there are police versus when there is not,” Brewer said.

The City of Tampa changed the speed limit on Bayshore Boulevard from 40 mph to 35 mph the day after the crash.

