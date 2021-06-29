x
Dozens of dead fish wash up along Bayshore Boulevard

FWC said it could not confirm the cause of the fish kill but stated it is likely due to red tide.
TAMPA, Fla. — It was a scene that caught many people near Tampa Bay off-guard. Dozens of dead fish were seen floating in the waters near Bayshore Boulevard.

As of now, there's no explanation for the event, but fish kills are synonymous with red tide blooms.

Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said it could not confirm the cause of the fish kill but stated it is likely due to red tide. The agency's red tide report shows the high to low levels of the organism across Hillsborough County and Tampa Bay.

Background to high levels currently surround Hillsborough Bay where Bayshore is located.

FWC says there have been reports of fish kills related to red tide in Hillsborough County. 

