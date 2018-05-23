MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. -- Extra security greeted Bayshore High School students Wednesday morning after a 16-year-old boy was arrested for bringing a gun to school.

School officials told students to keep backpacks at home. School resource officers also used metal detector wands for extra security.

School officials learned about the gun, thanks to the teen's classmates who saw something and said something.

The sheriff’s office says when first confronted the student did not have the gun he had hidden it. Deputies won’t say where. During a second attempt minutes later, the student admitted he had the gun, a 22 caliber, hidden in his waistband.

Students call the teens who spoke up brave.

“You should be proud of yourselves. You could have saved a ton of lives just for your actions,” said Kayci Knight, 18.

Jasper Dawsey said, “If you know something is wrong, say something, don’t hold it in.”

Deputies say they don’t think the teen had any intentions of harming anyone but brought the gun to school to show off. Either way. the consequences are the same. The teen has been arrested and faces expulsion.

Backpacks will not be allowed at the middle and high schools through the end of the school year, which is on Tuesday.

