Caladesi Island State Park ranked as one of the best beaches in America

Two Florida beaches made the top 10 list.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two Florida beaches made the list for the top 10 beaches in America, according to Dr. Beach.

The real-life professor, whose real name is Stephen Leatherman, had Caladesi Island State Park in Clearwater and St. George Island State Park on his annual list. Hawaii's Hapuna Beach State Park was ranked number one.

For 30 years Leatherman has been surveying and ranking beaches across America. The idea of having a list came from a former student who suggested Dr. Beach do the story for a magazine he worked for.

Ever since then, Dr. Leatherman has been ranking beaches based on his criteria which include safety, sand quality and cleanliness, among other things.

Dr. Beach's top 10 list includes:

1. Hapuna Beach State Park - Big Island, Hawaii

2. Coopers Beach - Southampton, New York

3. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach - Outer Banks of North Carolina

4. St. George Island State Park - Florida panhandle

5. Lighthouse Beach - Buxton, Outer Banks of North Carolina

6. Duke Kahanamoku Beach - Oahu, Hawaii

7. Caladesi Island State Park - Florida

8. Coronado Beach - San Diego, California

9. Beachwalker Park - Kiawah Island, South Carolina

10. Coast Guard Beach - Cape Cod, Massachusetts