JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Bear sightings are happening across northern Fulton County. Police said neighbors have reporting seeing a bear in Roswell and Johns Creek. People in Cherokee County also saw bears throughout the community this week.

It's just the latest in a string of bear sightings, which has left people curious and scared at the same time.

Friends and families love to visit people in the beautiful Highland Park neighborhood, but the community got a surprise visitor that left them talking.

Thursday evening started off as a typical night for Nicolette Durban-Jackson.

“Last night I was sitting on my deck, and I heard kind of a crashing sound. I looked over right here, and the bear had jumped the fence and was right here where we’re standing in the backyard. I was about 30 feet away from it on the deck," Durban-Jackson said.

Durban-Jackson ran inside and made sure her kids and small dog didn't come outside.

“My initial thought was 'Oh my goodness! It’s a bear!' I was terrified," she said.

The Johns Creek Police Department posted a picture of a bear on social media and warned people not to approach or interact with it.

"I feared for my life. My life flashed before my eyes," Durban-Jackson said.

She has gotten over the initial shock of seeing the bear and said this is something she'll always remember.

“I think everybody is really excited about it. We don’t see bears that often," Durban-Jackson said.