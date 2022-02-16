Hillsborough commission agrees to help Bearss Groves produce stand facing over $160K in fines

The county is working with the popular produce stand

TAMPA, Fla — Bearss Groves in Tampa is facing a legal battle with the county, but could soon see brighter days as the county commission agreed to work with the produce stand that owes more than $100,000 worth of fines.

Bearss Groves sits off of Lake Magdalene Boulevard in Tampa and it's a staple in the community. Hillsborough commissioners even said they stop and shop throughout the seasons.

However, the county has fined the produce stand $200 per day since 2018 for not getting proper permission to operate. At this point, Bearss Grove has racked up over $160,000 worth of fines.

On Feb. 11, Bearss Groves made a post on its Facebook page asking the public to help keep them open despite the county's daily fines.

In Wednesday's meeting, County Commissioner Ken Hagan stood up for the small business in an effort to keep its doors open.

"Even if we ultimately decide to alter our codes, that too will take time," Hagan said during the commission meeting. "That continuing pressure and the ever-mounting debt would cripple Bearss Groves and force this decades-old small business to fold crushing thousands of customers who absolutely love this place."

At the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting, Hillsborough commissioners voted unanimously to review agriculture regulations for potential changes and work with Bearss Groves to bring them into county compliance.

The produce stand made a post on its Facebook following the meeting thanking the community for its continued support.