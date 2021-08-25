Beekeeper dies after being electrocuted during hive removal

One man is dead after coming in contact with an electrical wire while trying to remove a beehive.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police say a beekeeper is dead after he came in contact with an electrical wire on the job.

On Wednesday around 9:30 a.m., police received a call about a two-man beehive removal crew at 1455 26th Ave. N. in St. Pete.

Police say the men used a bucket to go up the home. During the removal process, one of the men touched an electrical wire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the death was an accident. The body has been turned over to the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Jeffrey Johnston, who has been a beekeeper since he was eight, was the man who died.