Bidding still open for part of Beer Can Island

Originally set to close on April 2, the deadline to place a bid has been extended through the end of the month.

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — If you haven't placed your bid for part of Beer Can Island yet, you may still have a chance to get in on the action.

A whopping 33 percent of the iconic Tampa Bay drinking spot went up for sale on March 15, with bidding set to close on April 2. However, co-owner Russell Loomis said the amount of interest in the island has caused a change of plans.

The deadline to bid on Beer Can Island has been extended to April 30.

The Beer Can Island co-owner said the extension comes as the team wants to entertain all offers and make the right decision.

According to Loomis, many bidders are interested in owning more than 33 percent of the island. Some are even looking to purchase 100 percent.

The share of Beer Can Island is selling in exchange for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin; and as of Tuesday afternoon, the current highest bid was $30,000 per 1 percent.

Loomis said that the team is in negotiations with multiple parties.

In March, Loomis said he's ready to move on from the island and is focusing on spending more time with his children. His commute to and from the island was about three hours round-trip every day.

"I have a wife and three kids so [the traveling] makes things difficult," Loomis said.

Loomis said he's really big on cryptocurrency. He says he's been exchanging and trading Bitcoin for three years. Right now, Bitcoin stocks are doing well, and it's why he's decided to sell his share for the digital currency. He wants to invest a "big chunk" in it.

The rest of the money used to purchase Loomis' share will go to the island itself in order to deal with erosion and other future projects.

Before Loomis and his partners arrived, Beer Can Island was a popular hangout spot for boaters just off Apollo beach, right in the middle of Tampa Bay. In 2018, the owner sold the undeveloped island to Loomis' group for just under $64,000.