Brewing Good: Local brewery beer proceeds benefit people living in, fleeing Ukraine

How is Keel Farms helping the people of Ukraine? By doing what they do best — brewing beers.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — At a brewery in Plant City, when you order a certain pint at the bar — you're doing more than just wetting your whistle.

The owner of Keel Farms started a project with two of his friends to help the people of Ukraine. The trio created two beer recipes to be brewed and sold in a fundraising effort.

One of the beers was crafted by Naz Drebot. He lives in Kyiv, Ukraine, and is currently displaced as Russia continues its invasion.

With the project inspiration all the more personal, Clay Keel, the owner of Keel Farms, said it was an easy choice to help his friend.

"When this first happened, I felt the urge to go to Ukraine and help Naz," Keel explained. "Which probably wasn't a good idea. We've been able to help in some other ways outside of this beer. But it was kind of a no-brainer.

"We know how to make beer, even though we're super busy and basically at capacity here, we're going to make this happen."

The beer, called Resolve, has two recipe options available to any brewery wishing to participate in fundraising efforts. And the money goes directly to organizations helping people living in and fleeing Ukraine.

"The global power initiative is supporting families still in Ukraine," Keel said. "And then the world food kitchen is feeding families that are evacuating into other countries to the west of Ukraine. Two great causes that we're happy to give back to."

The beer logo is a sunflower, the national flower of Ukraine. For breweries looking to participate, click here for more information.