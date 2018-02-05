TRINITY, Fla. (WTSP) -- Pat Granowski's home is causing a buzz inside his Pasco County neighborhood. Hundreds of bees have apparently made their home in the Frontier Communications utility box in his front yard.

“You see a black swarm of bees. It was that large,” he said. “I never saw anything like it.”

Granowski said he called Frontier five times over two weeks, staying on the phone for more than an hour at times. All they did was come out and spray the box, according to Granowski.

Then the bees came back.

Granowski has placed homemade “danger” signs to warn his neighbors walking by. His neighbor, Barbara Shaw, is steering clear of his house.

“We kind of wave to them instead of come up and speak to them,” Shaw explained.

She keeps an EpiPen on her at all times and has had a close call before.

She thinks Frontier should've offered to remove the apparent hive.

“It's shameful, and I pay my bill all the time!” she said.

With no luck on his own, Granowski turned to 10News.

After getting the runaround from Frontier about this problem for two weeks, Granowski couldn't believe we got results in two hours. Frontier told 10News they're sending out a beekeeper Wednesday morning.

“You were the stone that I needed to throw at Goliath to correct this situation, and I thank you so very much,” Granowski said.

Frontier tells us the technician who came out to spray the box should've called a beekeeper if that was needed. He and the other technicians will receive training on how to deal with a problem like this in the future.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP