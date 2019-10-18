ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One in eight children under the age of eleven is living in a household with a parent dealing with addiction.

"Sesame Street" has found a way unique way to connect with those 5.7 million children impacted by parental addiction. A new character on the show, Karli, is a 6-year-old in foster care whose mom is struggling with addiction but is now in recovery.

"My mom was having a real hard time, she was having a grown-up problem so so she had to get grown-up help for her grown-up problem," Karli said.

Karli has the ability to spark constructive dialogue for millions of children and parents going through similar trauma.

Brittany Ramirez is one of those parents.

Ramirez lost custody of her 8-year-old daughter years ago. She was in and out of rehab most of her daughter's life.

"I remember so badly just wanting to be there and be present and not knowing how to do that. I really think she’s the only reason why I’m still here because I wanted to give up so many times," Ramirez said.

Although Ramirez has been sober for two years, she's still working towards consistent visitation with her daughter. Currently, her daughter lives in New York with Ramirez's mom.

"I would just think of her face. I would always carry a picture of her with me around every time I went to rehab and I would just look at her face and you know, you feel guilty for all that time that you missed already and you want to try so hard so you don’t miss any more time," she said.

Ramirez thinks Sesame Street's character, Karli is an outstanding resource for parents especially when it's hard to find the right words.

