Happy birthday Beryl Hemmings!

CONYERS, Ga. — She's already got proof of her long life - nine children; 29 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Now, she's celebrating another major marker of life: turning 100 years old!

On Friday, Aug. 28, Beryl Hemmings will celebrate her birthday and a century of life.

Family members told 11Alive Hemmings, who is one of 10 siblings, was born in 1920 in Belvedere, Westmoreland, Jamaica.

In her early days, family said she sang in a church choir. During her long life, she had nine children, 29 grandchildren and many more descendants who are spread across several states - and even countries.

"She's loved by so many people," one of her granddaughters, Dahlia Irby, told 11Alive.

After her husband's death, Hemmings came to live in the United States permanently, "leaving her home in Jamaica with cows and chickens," to live with one of her daughters in a beautiful home in Conyers, Georgia.

At 93 years old, Hemmings became a US citizen, a day that was described as a "great day" for her.

These days, some of Hemmings' favorite things to do include sewing and playing dominoes, but mostly, she enjoys laughing with her family.

As far as the secret to living a long life goes, Hemmings had this advice to share: "Don't get stressed. Take it easy. Take it one day at a time and pray."

"She is the most easy-going person I know," Irby said.