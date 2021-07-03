Students and staff will have four options for masks when classes resume on March 23 after Spring Break, which starts next week.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Bexley City Schools will require students and staff to double-mask when they return from Spring Break.

The Bexley Schools Board of Education passed a resolution on Feb. 19 requiring two masks to be worn after evaluating the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

The evaluation team for the district said they reviewed several masking protocols and determined which options would provide protection equivalent or superior to double-masking.

Elementary students attend class in-person five days per week and the rest of the students go every other day.

Students and staff will have four options for masks when classes resume on March 23 after Spring Break.

A disposable mask underneath a cloth mask.

A single 3-ply disposable or 3-ply cloth mask paired with a "mask fitter."

A single KN95 or N95 mask.

A single 3-ply mask made from non-woven, high-efficiency filter material.

The district said it intends on purchasing two 3-ply masks (in accordance with the fourth option) for each student with CARES Act funding. Those masks will be distributed to students on the first day back to class.