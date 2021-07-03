The district made the announcement on Thursday in accordance to CDC guidelines.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Bexley City Schools will require students and staff to double-mask when in-person learning resumes later this month.

The district made the announcement on Thursday after evaluating the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines in regard to masks.

The evaluation team for the district said they reviewed several masking protocols and determined which options would provide protection equivalent or superior to double-masking.

Students and staff will have four options for masks when classes resume on March 23:

A disposable mask underneath a cloth mask.

A single 3-ply disposable or 3-ply cloth mask paired with a "mask fitter."

A single KN95 or N95 mask.

A single 3-ply mask made from non-woven, high-efficiency filter material.