CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash on Christmas Day.
Florida Highway Patrol said it happened near East Spruce Drive and FL-200, east of Citrus Springs.
Investigators have not yet released much information, but they say it involved a truck and a bicycle. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
