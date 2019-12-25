CITRUS SPRINGS, Fla. — Emergency crews are responding to a deadly crash on Christmas Day.

Florida Highway Patrol said it happened near East Spruce Drive and FL-200, east of Citrus Springs.

Investigators have not yet released much information, but they say it involved a truck and a bicycle. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter