Bicyclist seriously injured in crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bicyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday evening in St. Petersburg.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 38th Avenue North and 39th Street North.

A 2006 Toyota Solara stopped at the stop sign before turning left onto 38th Avenue North. As the car was making the turn, a 59-year-old man on a bicycle crashed into the side of the car, according to St. Pete police.

The man fell off his bicycle and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver remained on the scene.