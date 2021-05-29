Bicyclist killed after getting hit by car in Sarasota

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 41 near Spanish Lakes Boulevard, according to FHP.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a 52-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle.

It happened Friday just before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 in Sarasota, according to FHP.

Troopers say a 32-year-old man was driving north on U.S. 41 near Spanish Lakes Boulevard while the bicyclist was traveling east across the northbound lanes.

The bicyclist then, according to FHP, rode into the path of the car causing them to collide and sending him off his bike and into the road.

Troopers say the 52-year-old bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.