88-year-old bicyclist killed in Osprey crash

The bicyclist who was wearing a helmet was thrown from his bike and was found lying in the roadway, authorities say.
OSPREY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed Tuesday afternoon while attempting to cross an intersection in Sarasota County.

At around 2:45 p.m., the bicyclist was crossing U.S. 41 to Old Venice Road when a woman driving along U.S. 41 hit the right side of the bicyclist, Florida Highway Patrol reports. 

The bicyclist who was wearing a helmet was thrown from his bike and was found lying in the roadway, authorities say. The 95-year-old driver came to a stop within the crash site. The bicyclist was later pronounced dead. 

FHP is leading the investigation. They did not immediately release details about what caused the crash.

