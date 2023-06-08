Deputies search for drivers who may have hit, killed woman on Big Bend Road

The sheriff's office said the witnesses told them the woman was walking her bike at an intersection when she was hit.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for more information and potentially two drivers after a woman was hit and killed on Big Bend Road in Riverview.

Deputies said they were called just after 5 a.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Big Bend Road and Mercadier Lane — just west of U.S. Highway 301 — in response to a crash.

When they arrived, deputies said they found a woman badly injured in the westbound lanes. Despite life-saving efforts, the woman died at the crash site, the agency said in a news release.

Witnesses at the scene reportedly told deputies the woman was walking beside her bicycle as she tried to cross Big Bend Road when she was hit by potentially several drivers.

One driver in a yellow Camaro did stop and remain at the scene, deputies said. The agency added the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Now the search is on for two drivers who may have been involved. The first driver of interest was described to be driving a silver or white lifted F150 pickup truck. Deputies said the truck was driving westbound on Big Bend Road after the crash, coming from northbound US Highway 301.

The second driver of interest was driving a dark-colored SUV; investigators said they aren't sure where the car came from before it was seen going westbound on Big Bend Road after the collision.

Both vehicles may have damage to their front bumper and undercarriage because of the crash.