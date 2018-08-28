ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A day before Tuesday's primary election, some of candidate Philip Levine's campaign signs were vandalized with swastikas.
Levine, who is Jewish and is a former mayor of Miami Beach, tweeted a photo of the signs, which were posted near 66th St. N and Tyrone Boulevard.
In the tweet, Levine said he "will never be held hostage to hatred, or bigotry, or intolerance. Never."
Fellow Democratic candidates Gwen Graham, Jeff Greene and Andrew Gillum replied and reacted to Levine's tweet, calling the vandalism "vile" and "hateful."
MORE: Where do the candidates for Florida governor stand on the issues?
ELECTION 2018: Full coverage of candidates, voting information and polling places
Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman also tweeted about the vandalism, calling it "disgusting" and said whoever did this, "we don't want you here."
Eye on Politics: Full coverage of Florida's primary election
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.