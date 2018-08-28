ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A day before Tuesday's primary election, some of candidate Philip Levine's campaign signs were vandalized with swastikas.

Levine, who is Jewish and is a former mayor of Miami Beach, tweeted a photo of the signs, which were posted near 66th St. N and Tyrone Boulevard.

In the tweet, Levine said he "will never be held hostage to hatred, or bigotry, or intolerance. Never."

As Governor, I will never be held hostage to hatred, or bigotry, or intolerance. Never. All candidates should speak out against this intolerable behavior.



We are better than the haters, bigger than the bigots, and tomorrow we will show them why. #sayfie #flapol pic.twitter.com/E2437xWkpc — Mayor Philip Levine (@MayorLevine) August 27, 2018

Fellow Democratic candidates Gwen Graham, Jeff Greene and Andrew Gillum replied and reacted to Levine's tweet, calling the vandalism "vile" and "hateful."

I am disgusted to hear that @MayorLevine's campaign signs were vandalized with messages of hate. I stand united in condemning this hatred and will continue to celebrate the historic diversity of our party's candidates for governor. https://t.co/mCxG6fP3gd — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) August 27, 2018

MORE: Where do the candidates for Florida governor stand on the issues?

I am disgusted by the defacing of one of @MayorLevine’s campaign signs. Bigotry and hatred have no place in this primary, this state, or this country. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) August 27, 2018

ELECTION 2018: Full coverage of candidates, voting information and polling places

I’m saddened to see @MayorLevine’s sign was defaced with such a vile symbol. This behavior is unacceptable, and Floridians should join together to reject it.



Our diversity continues to be our biggest strength. #FlaPol #FLGov #Sayfie https://t.co/Xie7cbtCq1 — Jeff Greene (@JeffGreeneFL) August 27, 2018

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman also tweeted about the vandalism, calling it "disgusting" and said whoever did this, "we don't want you here."

Eye on Politics: Full coverage of Florida's primary election

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP