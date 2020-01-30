SARASOTA, Fla. — Many cities have started offering bike sharing as a way to get around, and now you can add Sarasota to the list.

There are 10 cruiser bicycles available at the St. Armand’s Garage. You can rent them by the hour or for the day using your phone.

It's $10 for two hours and $15 for five hours or more if you rent them longer. The City is partnering with I Bike Sarasota to operate the program.

"You can go to the parks, the beach, wherever you want to go. Go downtown from here," I Bike Sarasota owner Bob Nikla told 10 News.

"Everybody likes passing the cars on a bike when they’re stuck in traffic."

Nikla says if you don't have a smartphone, you just call the number to pay for a bike rental and you'll be on your way.

"Eventually we’re moving down to downtown Palm Avenue Garage and then possibly the bayfront, and we’re actually putting some in some of the resorts," Nikla added.

