Experts in the community react to the impact of the Matt Araiza allegations

Experts in the community suggest Bills fans take a step back and look at the whole picture.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Emotions are running high in the Buffalo community as the news of Bills Rookie Punter Matt Araiza's alleged rape looms over the heads of Bills Mafia on the night of the team's final preseason game.

A hot button issue that attorney Lindy Korn advises Bills fans to respond to with caution.

“The community needs to step back, pause any judgment, and let the legal process provide facts and or evidence before you form an opinion."

Korn says rape is a criminal act that we are used to seeing prosecuted and now more victims are also bringing civil cases which she says makes the accountability more complete.

“I think there is so much judgment, you know, it's affecting our community, it's affecting the NFL, it's affecting a football team that the community dearly relates to, and it also affects every woman, every family, who has ever had to deal with rape," said Korn.

While it's still unknown how the Bills will handle these allegations, Mary Brennan-Taylor, Vice President of Programs for the YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, says whether Araiza is charged or not, these allegations can cause survivors to relive their own trauma.

“Listening to the sound bites of defense attorneys, or in the attorneys of the accused, saying it's all made up is triggering."

According to Brennan-Taylor one in three women and one in four men will be a victim of sexual assault at one point in their life. A statistic that can be especially triggering in a community like Buffalo where Bills news can be the center of attention.

“Sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes in the country, because survivors think, who's going to believe me? Are they going to believe me against this, this powerful individual or institution?”

Nationally only 2-and-half percent of rape allegations are found to be false according to the Brennan-Taylor. She also says in times like this it's important to ask how we can support survivors.