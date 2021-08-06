Legal ruling saves Black Clearwater cemetery, but experts say more laws needed to protect others like it

“We finally got land ownership of Whispering Souls African American Cemetery, and now we can work towards restoration,” said Jacqueline Hayes.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — For Jacqueline Hayes, honoring her late grandfather’s life means also honoring him in death.

“We finally got land ownership of Whispering Souls African American Cemetery, and now we can work towards restoration,” said Hayes.

Through the Whispering Souls non-profit, Hayes, and a committed group of community members, have worked to gain legal ownership of an abandoned African American cemetery that sits smack dab in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Clearwater. A judge ruled last month in favor of the non-profit.

“I didn't have to do a lot of looking around for facts. They were there. The law was there, so it was essentially a no-brainer,” said Judge Keith Meyer. “It's like, ‘this was what this land was intended for, and this is what we’d like you, judge, to make sure this land continues to be used for is available to people to go to essentially forever, for those purposes to honor those people that are that are there.’”

Attorneys Herb Donica and Andy Zadrow argued the case pro bono. They said the case was complicated by a clouded title that made it unclear who actually owned the land.

“We had a very intricate legal issue that…basically hung up the title of the property for over 70 years,” said Donica. “The property was subjected to defective deeds. We had to do a lot of research to determine how to correct those deeds.”



The cemetery is like many other African American cemeteries across the Tampa Bay area that had fallen into disrepair. In many cases, the cemeteries were eventually destroyed and erased from plain view. In some cases, developers paved over and constructed buildings on top of graves.



For example, at the Tampa Housing Authority’s Robles Park Village apartments and two adjacent businesses, archaeologists detected nearly 300 graves from Zion cemetery.

The legal fight Donica took up on behalf of the non-profit prevented that from happening to Whispering Souls.

“We're fortunate because our cemetery wasn't built on,” said Hayes.



However, the future of other destroyed and erased Black cemeteries across the Tampa Bay area is unclear, and experts say it points to a larger issue of land ownership.

“A cemetery is something that you want to be protected forever, right? Because that’s the final resting place for that person,” said archaeologist Rebecca O’Sullivan. “So, even if it's privately owned, and there's the best of intentions, when you get like decades down the road…you get into these issues of it being abandoned…but cemeteries that are owned by like a city or a county…that's an entity that continues on into the future.”



Archaeologists say a new state law that forms a task force to research lost and abandoned African American cemeteries is a good start.