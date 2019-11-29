TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of year when you’re thinking about adding an adorable, furry friend to your family.

If you’re in the market for a new pet, The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is having a Black Friday special on adoption fees. They’re also offering specials on the Fire Fighter Calendar and the humane society pet calendar.

They are offering a whopping 75% off the adoption fees for all dogs, cats, rabbits and pocket pets over four months old. The discount on the calendars are buy one for $10, and two for $15.

But that’s not all!

On Friday, the shelter located at 3607 North Armenia Avenue in Tampa will be “Grillin & Chillin” from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The shelter will be offering lunch, snacks and games for kids.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says the goal of their sale is to help save as many animal lives as possible.

