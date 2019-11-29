HART bus driver spends Thanksgiving with his 'guardian angel'

This Thanksgiving, Schnaider Prophete had a lot to be grateful for. He said he wouldn't be here to eat turkey if it weren't for his guest of honor, John Phelps.

Tampa Police say James Ambrose attacked Prophete, a HART bus driver, with pepper spray and a box cutter. While this was happening, officers said Phelps, who was riding the bus, rushed to help.

E.T. and Elliott back together again

They first met 37 years ago and quickly became best friends. Now, America’s favorite alien has reunited with the brave boy who helped him phone home – but the boy is all grown up.

Plenty of sunshine for Black Friday

The weather for our Black Friday will be absolutely beautiful! Temperatures will start in the upper 50s this morning but quickly warm under mostly sunny skies into the upper 70s this afternoon.

